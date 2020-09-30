Just In
Vivo X50e 5G With Snapdragon 765G Goes Official: What Are The Highlight Features?
Vivo has launched a new X series smartphone in the international market. The Chinese brand has launched the X50e 5G smartphone. The Vivo X50 series already has a bunch of other smartphones and the latest model comes as the sixth variant in this series in Taiwan. The Vivo X50e 5G has a 48MP quad-camera module, a mid-range Snapdragon processor, and a Super AMOLED display. Let's have a look at its complete features.
Vivo X50e 5G Features And Specifications
The Vivo X50e has been launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It will have a hybrid slim slot for storage expansion. The smartphone is announced with Android 10 OS and has FunTouch OS 10 user interface.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display. It comes with a waterdrop style notch and has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Also, the display incorporates a fingerprint scanner which is used for security.
In the camera department, the device features a diamond-shaped quad-camera setup which has a 48MP primary sensor. The camera setup also has a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. The waterdrop notch is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera that has an f/2.2 aperture.
The Vivo X50e 5G comes with USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The smartphone uses a 4,350 mAh battery for backup and comes with 33W fast charging support.
Vivo X50e 5G Price
The Vivo X503 5G is priced at NT$ 13,990 which is somewhere around Rs. 35,597 in India. The device is launched in Night and Water Mirror color options in Taiwan. It can't be said if the device will make an entry in India anytime soon, but we will keep you updated on the same.
