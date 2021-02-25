Vivo X60 Receives Indonesia Telecom, BIS Certifications; Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo X60 global launch could take place soon as the handset with model number V2045 was recently spotted on the Indonesia Telecom. Besides, the same model number phone was also appeared on BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. Meanwhile, the Vivo X60 Pro model had received multiple certifications such as Indonesia Telecom, BIS.

So, the company is all set to launch the Vivo X60 Pro and the standard Vivo X60 globally and in India as well. However, the company has not revealed the launch date yet. Earlier, it was claimed that Vivo will launch the X60 series in India by March-end. The series will comprise the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the Vivo X60 Pro+. Although the Vivo X60 Pro+ is yet to be received BIS certification.

Vivo X60 Features

To recall, the Vivo X60 made its debut last year in China. The handset comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The handset gets its power from the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Software-wise, the device runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 and packs a 4,300 mAh battery which comes with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the Vivo X60 has a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP lens for portrait shots. At the front, the handset flaunts a 32MP camera for selfies and videos.

On the other hand, the X60 Pro has a slightly large 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also runs the same Exynos 1080 chipset paired with 12GB RAM. It has a smaller 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, the Pro model has a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear.

