Vivo X60 Series Global Variants Listed At Google Play Console; To Pack Snapdragon 870 SoC
Vivo X60 series was announced recently in China as the company's new flagship lineup. The brand had introduced the X60 and the X60 Pro as its new-generation premium 5G smartphones. The company is expected to launch both models in the global market soon. Both devices recently got certified via BIS and Indonesia Telecom. Now, both smartphones have been spotted at Google Play Console. The listing suggests the company might use a different processor on the global models of the X60 and the X60 Pro.
Vivo X60, X60 Pro Spotted At Google Play Console
The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro have been listed with the V2045 and the V2046 model numbers respectively on Google Play Console. The database suggests both smartphones will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250ac processor which is none other than the Snapdragon 870 chipset.
To recap, both Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1080 processor in China. It can't be said at the moment why the brand would shift to a different processor for the global market. Apart from the processor, some of the other key features of the upcoming Vivo X60 series have also been tipped by the Google Play Console website.
According to the listing, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be featuring an FHD+ display that will have 1080 x 2376 pixels screen resolution and 440 PPI pixel density. Both smartphones will have a 12GB RAM configuration. Also, the listing suggests the devices will ship with Android 11 OS.
The company is likely to use a custom FunTouch OS instead of the newly launched Origin OS. Apart from the processor, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro's global models are likely to pack an identical set of hardware. We would likely hear about its launch in the coming weeks.
