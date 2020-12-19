Vivo X60 Series Listed At Official Website; Launch Set For December 29 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has scheduled the flagship X60 series launch on December 29. The internet is flooded with leaks and teasers revealing the design and features of both the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro. Just a few days ago, the real-life images of the standard X60 surfaced online. Now, ahead of the launch, both smartphones have been spotted at the company's online store. What does the official listing reveal about the upcoming smartphones? Let's have a look at the details:

Vivo X60, X60 Pro Listed At Official Website

The Vivo X60 series' official listing gives details on the color option and configuration. Both handsets can be seen with an identical design. The rear panel has a gradient surface. The vertical camera module on the top-left has the sensors aligned in a triangular array.

Both smartphones will have a slim-bezel design. Both units will have a punch-hole positioned at the center-top. However, there will be a slight difference in the display design of both models. vi

The Vivo X60 will come in three different color options as per the listing. The color options include grey, blueish-pink, and gradient. On the other hand, the Vivo X60 Pro will be arriving in just two color options including grey and bluish-pink.

Now coming to the RAM and storage options, the standard Vivo X60will be launched with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. The Vivo X60 Pro is listed in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The company has already confirmed the presence of the latest Origin OS firmware on both handsets. They both will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

