Vivo X60 Series With Zeiss Camera To Launch On March 25 In India; Hefty Flagship Incoming

Vivo is said to be gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X60 series of smartphones in India. The company has now confirmed that the smartphone will be launched on March 25th in India, where the company is likely to launch three high-performance 5G variants.

This is also the first smartphone series from Vivo to feature a camera co-engineered by Zeiss, a prominent camera lens maker in the world. And the main camera sensor will feature gimbal stabilization, just like the Vivo X50.

What To Expect From Vivo X60 5G Smartphone Series?

As the name suggests, all smartphones under the X60 banner will support the 5G network. The Vivo X60 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, while the regular Vivo X60 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. All models will have at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of design, the Vivo X60 series of smartphones will look similar to the Vivo X50 smartphone with a dual-curved display at the front and a glass panel at the back. Except for the Zeiss logo, the camera setup also looks similar to the one on the Vivo X50.

All three smartphones will have a curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display will also have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera placement.

Vivo X60 5G Series Expected Price In India

The Vivo X60 is expected to be the most affordable smartphone from the X60 series and is expected to be priced under Rs. 50,000. The Vivo X60 Pro is likely to cost around Rs. 50,000, while the Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company, with a price tag over Rs. 60,000.

Considering the price, the Vivo X60 series of smartphones will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones and the Oppo Find X3 series of smartphones. The company is hyping a lot around the camera capabilities of the Vivo X60 series of smartphones, especially considering the partnership with Zeiss.

