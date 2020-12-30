Vivo X60, X60 Pro With ZEISS Cameras Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro have been launched in China. However, the other model Vivo X60 Pro will be announced next month. The features of the handsets include the Exynos 1080 chipsets, ZEISS cameras, and more. Both Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be available for purchase in China starting January 8. As of now, there are no details regarding the India launch.

Vivo X60 And X60 Pro

The price of the Vivo X60 in China has been set at RMB 3,498 (approx. Rs. 39,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, RMB 3,798 (approx. Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Lastly, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options is priced at RMB 3,998 (approx. Rs. 45,000). The phone comes in white, blue, and black color variants.

On the other hand, the Pro model comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option which will cost RMB 4,498 (approx. Rs. 50,500). As far as colors are concerned, the phone will be available for purchase in black and blue colors.

Vivo X60 And X60 Pro Features

Both devices have a 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with a 2376 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Vivo X60 sports a flat display, while the Pro model has a curved display.

Both devices feature a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. Both phones run the octa-core Exynos 1080 processor paired with Mali G78 GPU. For battery, there is a 4,300 mAh battery on the Vivo X60, while the Pro variant packs a 4,200 mAh battery. Although, both support 33W fast-charging. Both phones run Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0.

For imaging, the Vivo X60 sports a 48MP triple-rear camera setup, while the Pro model gets a 48MP quad-camera setup. The main lens of the X60 Pro is accompanied by an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom, a 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and another 13MP portrait lens.

The Vivo X60 Pro also supports second-gen micro-gimbal OIS technology. For connectivity, the devices support Dual 4G, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band GPS (L1+L5), and GLONASS.

