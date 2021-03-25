Vivo X60 Series With Zeiss Cameras Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 37,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As expected, the Vivo X60 series has launched in India comprising the standard X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is the high-end of the series which costs similar to the newly launched OnePlus 9 Pro. Vivo has partnered with Zeiss for its X60 series' cameras and the trio come with the Snapdragon SoC, fast charging, Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, and much more. Let's take a look at the features and price of the handsets.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ Price, And Availability

Both the Vivo X60 Pro and the X60 Pro+ come in single storage options. The X60 Pro costs Rs. 49,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model, while the X60 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the same storage model. The high-end model comes in Emperor Blue vegan leather finish.

On the other hand, both the standard Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro will be available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue color options. In terms of price, the Vivo X60 price starts at Rs. 37,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 41,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

All three smartphones will be available for pre-booking starting today (March 25) and will be available for purchase in India from April 2 via Flipkart, Amazon, and offline channels as well. Pre-booking offers for the Vivo X60 series include a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions, V-Shield complete damage protection, and Vivo Upgrade program.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro Features

Both handsets get identical features except for some slight differences. They have a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. Both devices also support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+. Under the hood, they run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. For battery, the Vivo X60 has a 4,300 mAh battery, whereas the Pro model packs a 4,200 mAh unit; however, both models support 33W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, you get a 32MP front camera on the both handsets inside a punch-hole cutout. At the rear, they sport a triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. However, the Pro model features Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0 which is missing on the standard variant. Lastly, both phones get 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Features

The X60 Pro+ has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the high-end model has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery with support for 55W FlashCharge fast charging.

For imaging, the Vivo X60 Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup unlike the triple-lens on other models. The camera setup includes a 50MP GN1 Sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48MP Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal stabilization, a 32MP sensor, and an 8MP lens. Upfront, it has also a 32MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the Vivo X60 Pro+ include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

