Vivo X60t Listed At China Telecom Website; MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Confirmed

Vivo's flagship X60 series went official recently comprising the standard and the Pro models. The company launched both devices with top-notch hardware and 5G network connectivity. The successor to the Vivo X50 series has now received a new model soon called the Vivo X60t. The smartphone has been silently introduced in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Vivo X60t Highlight Features

The Vivo X60t's complete specifications have been revealed by the China telecom website. The device sports an OLED display that measures 6.56-inches. The display supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. It has a punch-hole placed at the centre-top of the panel for the selfie camera.

The smartphone measures 159.63 mm x 75.01mm x 7.4mm in dimension and weighs 175 gms. It has a similar design language as its siblings, i.e, the X60 and the X60 Pro. The Vivo X60t features a triple-lens camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary camera. The device also has a pair of 12MP sensors which function as an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens respectively. The listing hasn't mentioned the selfie camera details.

Under the hood, the Vivo X60t packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. The China Telecom listing has revealed a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. This variant also has 5G network support similar to its siblings. The software version pre-installed is Android 11 OS.

The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual SIM, and USB Type C port connectivity options. The listing further confirms a 4,220 mAh battery unit. While there is no mention of the fast-charging capacity, the device is rumoured to feature 33W quick charging technology.

Vivo X60t Price And Expected Global Launch

The Vivo X60t is listed with CNY 3,698 price tag which translates to roughly around Rs. 41,000. The company has not yet announced the global launch details of X60t. We are expecting Vivo to give some clues on the official launch of the X60t in India and other markets in the coming weeks. Some teasers or leaks revealing this piece of information can emerge soon.

