Vivo X60T Pro Gets 3C Certification; Launch Likely On Cards

Vivo unveiled its flagship X60 5G smartphone series earlier this year comprising two different models. Soon after, the company expanded this series with the launch of the X60T. Now, the X60T Pro' launch has been tipped by the 3C mobile certification website. The upcoming device will be another flagship offering that will be backed by 5G network support. The smartphone is expected to make its debut in the Indian market as well.

Vivo X60T Gets 3C Certification

The Vivo X60T has been spotted at the 3C certification database with the V2102A model number. Unfortunately, the 3C website doesn't reveal the key features such as display and camera. It only confirms 5G network connectivity and a 33W fast charging support. The battery capacity is also unspecified.

Notably, the Vivo X60T Pro is also confirmed to hit the shelves in the Indian market. The V2012A has appeared on the IMEI database in the country. This handset's sighting on both the mobile authentication platform is an indication for an imminent launch. But, we are not sure of the exact timeline.

Besides, the key features of the X60T Pro are still under the wraps and there are higher possibilities for more details to emerge going forward. Nevertheless, we can expect top-notch hardware as its sibling, i.e the X60T. Just for reference, the standard X60T has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

The device offers a 120Hz refresh rate. So, the X60T Pro is equipped with an FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate is highly likely. While the display panel might be similar, there could be some upgrades in the camera hardware between the standard and the X60T Pro variant.

The Vivo X60T has a 48MP triple-rear camera module. The X60T Pro might offer a 64MP or bigger primary camera. It remains to be seen if there will be any changes in the processor department or not. The standard X60T has the Dimensity 1100 SoC. Whether we will see an upgraded MediaTek chipset or a Snapdragon SoC remains to be seen. The Vivo X60T Pro will probably ship with Android 11 OS and will have the new Origin OS interface.

