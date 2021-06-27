Vivo X60T Pro+ With 50MP Quad Camera Announced; A Downgraded X60 Pro+? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's flagship X60 series arrived earlier this year in China with three different models. The brand has now added another model to this series dubbed X60T Pro+. The device is somewhat identical to the Vivo X60 Pro+, but has a slightly different camera specification. The handset retains other premium features such as the Snapdragon 888 processor and 55W fast charging. When can we expect its India launch? Check out the details:

Vivo X60T Pro+: What's New And What's Old?

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X60T Pro+ features an identical set of features as the X60 Pro+, but the camera specs are slightly different. The difference in the camera hardware is also limited to the portrait sensor which is downgraded to 12MP.

The remaining sensors are a 50MP Samsung GN1 main sensor which has an f/1.57 aperture and a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also an 8MP lens with 5x optical zoom. Now coming to the remaining similarities in the hardware, the X60T Pro+ has the same Snapdragon 888 processor which accompanied by Adreno 660 GPU and up to 12GB RAM.

The smartphone is announced with up to 256GB RAM and Android 11 OS. It will have the Origin OS interface. The smartphone is packed with a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness and is HDE10 certified.

The Vivo X60T features a punch-hole that accommodates a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture for video calling. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Besides 5G, this device offers standard dual 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. It has a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Vivo X60T Pro+ Price, Expected Global Availability

The Vivo X60T Pro+'s 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration is announced at RMB 4,999 (approx Rs. 57,400) while the 12GB RAM model is priced at RMB 5,999 (approx Rs. 68,900). The global availability of this handset remains unknown as of now. We will have to wait for the brand to confirm the details for its launch in India and other regions.

Why Would We Need A New Variant?

The primary reason we believe for the company to add a new model altogether to the existing lineup is to offer the same premium quality user experience but with a cheaper price tag. The Vivo X60T Pro+ is almost identical to the X60 Pro+ but with a toned-down portrait camera.

This means you can expect the same processing speeds, display performance, and battery backup as the standard X60 Pro+. The camera performance would also not be much different. The bokeh shots wouldn't be as high-end as the X60 Pro+, but it will likely be decent enough with the 12MP sensor.

