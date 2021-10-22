Just In
- 40 min ago Portless Apple iPhone Might Soon Be Reality And Here Is The Proof
- 1 hr ago Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 10,000
- 1 hr ago Redmi Watch 2 To Sport AMOLED Display And Other Upgrades
- 8 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Debina Bonnerjee's Look From Shubho Bijoya Will Leave You Stunned
- Sports It's match point at Misano; Rossi ready for last dance
- News ‘Covid-19 vaccine a shield, do not your guard down': PM Modi urges caution during festivities
- Finance Nykaa IPO To Open On October 28
- Automobiles Tata Punch Vs Tata Nexon; Did Tata Accidentally Kill The Nexon?
- Education CAPF AC 2021 DAF Registration Link Opened, Here’s How To Fill CAPF DAF Online Form
- Lifestyle What Is Scream Therapy? Read About How Horror Movies Can Benefit Your Mental Health!
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Vivo X60t Pro With Dimensity 1200 SoC Tipped; How Is It Different Than X60 Pro?
Vivo earlier this year introduced the X60 series and later introduced its successor in the form of the X70 series. Now, the company is ready to expand the former lineup with the launch of the X60t Pro. It is the third "t" series model besides the X60t and the X60t Pro Plus. The handset earlier cleared its certification via 3C and IMEI indicating its upcoming launch in China and India respectively. In the latest development, the specifications have been tipped which suggests a premium mid-range 5G phone.
Vivo X60t Pro Specifications Leaked
The VivoX 60t fresh set of leaks comes via Why Lab o Weibo. The device is said to launch with an identical set of hardware as the Vivo X60 Pro. However, it will have a different processor. As per the leak, the X60t Pro will be launched with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The standard X60 Pro has been launched with the Exynos 1080 processor.
Apart from the processor, the remaining hardware aspects such as camera, battery and display would remain the same on both models. Notably, the 3C and IMEI databases hadn't revealed much of the specifications. The hardware is identical to the Vivo X60 Pro has been suggested by the leaks.
That said, the Vivo X60t Pro will also sport an AMOLED display that will measure 6.56-inches and will support 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device will likely have curved edges and a punch-hole cutout for a 32MP selfie camera.
The Vivo X60t Pro will also have the same triple-rear camera setup at the back housing a 48MP main lens. The camera setup will also have a set of 13MP sensors. The device will be launched with Android 11 OS and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The battery capacity it is said to offer is 4,200 mAh clubbed with 33W fast charging technology.
When Is Vivo X60t Pro Launching?
The Vivo X60t Pro's arrival isn't announced officially yet. In fact, the company is yet to confirm this handset's existence. But, the device getting its certifications online suggests we might see an upcoming launch in the coming months. We will share the updates on this new handset's launch as well as pricing details.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,911
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800