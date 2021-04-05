Vivo X60t With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 120Hz Display Announced: Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has added the newX60t to its X60 series which was launched in India last month. The smartphone is also equipped with Zeiss optics. Other features include the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, 120Hz display, and much more. Let's have a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo X60t.

Vivo X60t Price & Availability

The new Vivo X60t price has been set at CNY 3,498 in China which roughly translates to Rs. 39,057 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. The phone comes in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black color options and is already on sale in offline stores in China.

Vivo X60t Features

In terms of features, the Vivo X60t has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 skin on top.

For imaging, the Vivo X60t gets a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary Sony IMX598 lens with an f/1.48 aperture, OIS support a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 13MP lens with an f/2.46 aperture. Upfront, the device has a 32MP selfie shooter for selfies and videos. Furthermore, a 4,300 mAh battery fuels the Vivo X60t which supports 33W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM card, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and GLONASS. Besides, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, it measures 159.63 × 75.01 × 7.4mm in dimensions and weighs in at 174.5g/175.5g.

Vivo X60t: Is Coming To India?

The Vivo X60t comes as a slightly tweaked version of the standard Vivo X60 which is selling in the country Rs. 37,990. The features of the Vivo X60t are identical to the X60 except for the processor. . It remains to be seen if the Vivo X60t will make it to the Indian market. However, it would difficult to comment on this until the company confirms anything.

