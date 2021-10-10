Just In
- 2 hrs ago How To Check If Your Smartphone Is Affected By Virus
- 5 hrs ago PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update Is Here: How To Download PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK File?
- 9 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Best Selling Laptops
- 18 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A13 5G New Leak Reveals Full Design; Key Features To Expect
Don't Miss
- News Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru
- Sports Fury: I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era after knocking out Wilder
- Finance Bitcoin Returns To $1 Trillion Asset; SHIB Price Soars 300% In 9 Days
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan's Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!
- Automobiles TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Vs Hero Xtreme 160R
- Lifestyle 11 Effective Ways To Prevent Indigestion During Durga Puja
- Education Dussehra 2021: Speech And Essay On Dussehra Festival For Students
- Travel Durga Puja 2021: Must Visit Durga Temples In India
Vivo X70 Pro+ First Sale In India Set For October 12; Where To Buy?
Vivo X70 Pro+ is the latest flagship offering that made its debut last month alongside the Vivo X70 Pro. The latter is already available for purchase in India, while the Vivo X70 Pro+ is yet to go on sale. The first sale of the Vivo X70 Pro+ is scheduled for October 12 (Tuesday). Check here the price, sale offers, and features of the latest Vivo X70 Pro+.
Vivo X70 Pro+ Price & Sale Offers In India
The Vivo X70 Pro+ carries a price tag of Rs. 79,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in a single Enigma Black color option. The phone can be purchased starting Oct 12 via Flipkart and Vivo's official website, Launch offers for the Vivo X70 Pro+ includes Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI and Axis Banks credit cards, flat Rs. 4,000 discount for ICICI and Axis Banks debit cards, and so on.
Vivo X70 Pro+ Features
Running Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a 6.78-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. For cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with Gimbal support, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens and OIS support.
Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera sensor, and the phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 55W Wired FlashCharge fast charging technology and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast wireless charging support. Lastly, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also IP68 rating.
Vivo X70 Pro+: Worth Your Money?
The Vivo X70 Pro+ has all premium range features including powerful chip, fast charging, E5 AMOLED display, and so on. Besides, the main highlight of the Vivo X70 Pro+ is its camera. For a professional photographer, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is wise to consider. However, you can also easily get the iPhone 12 series smartphone or the iPhone 13 in this price range.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940