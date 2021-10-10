Vivo X70 Pro+ First Sale In India Set For October 12; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo X70 Pro+ is the latest flagship offering that made its debut last month alongside the Vivo X70 Pro. The latter is already available for purchase in India, while the Vivo X70 Pro+ is yet to go on sale. The first sale of the Vivo X70 Pro+ is scheduled for October 12 (Tuesday). Check here the price, sale offers, and features of the latest Vivo X70 Pro+.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Price & Sale Offers In India

The Vivo X70 Pro+ carries a price tag of Rs. 79,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in a single Enigma Black color option. The phone can be purchased starting Oct 12 via Flipkart and Vivo's official website, Launch offers for the Vivo X70 Pro+ includes Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI and Axis Banks credit cards, flat Rs. 4,000 discount for ICICI and Axis Banks debit cards, and so on.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Features

Running Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a 6.78-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. For cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with Gimbal support, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens and OIS support.

Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera sensor, and the phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 55W Wired FlashCharge fast charging technology and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast wireless charging support. Lastly, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and also IP68 rating.

Vivo X70 Pro+: Worth Your Money?

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has all premium range features including powerful chip, fast charging, E5 AMOLED display, and so on. Besides, the main highlight of the Vivo X70 Pro+ is its camera. For a professional photographer, the Vivo X70 Pro+ is wise to consider. However, you can also easily get the iPhone 12 series smartphone or the iPhone 13 in this price range.

