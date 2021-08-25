Vivo X70 Pro Full Design Revealed; Key Specs Listed At Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is all the headlines for its upcoming flagship X70 series. We are expecting the company to launch both the standard and the X70 Pro soon in China. While no official timeline has been announced by the company yet, the leaks aren't stopping from revealing what both devices will offer. The Vivo X70 Pro's renders have been revealed entirely. Separately, the Google Play Console database has confirmed some of the key features.

Vivo X70 Pro Full Design Revealed

The Vivo 70 Pro leaked renders have been tipped via 91Mobiles in association with @Onleaks. The render images suggest a curved display and a centrally aligned punch-hole. The back panel has a matte-textured surface and a rectangular camera module on the top-left housing four sensors.

The Zeiss branding as the previous-gen model is also confirmed. The Vivo X70 Pro will have the power and the volume keys on the right. The SIM card tray along with the USB Type-C port and speaker grille is placed at the bottom. It's majorly the camera array design that makes the Vivo X70 Pro different from the X60 Pro.

The overall appeal seems familiar. The design changes are minimal, but the brand is expected to upgrade the hardware. As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X70 Pro has also visited Google Play Console where the website has revealed the processor and display specifications.

Vivo X70 Expected Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro has been spotted at the Google Play Console database by Mukul Sharma. The image shared of the front panel matches with the leaked renders. The handset is listed with the Vivo V2105 model number and Dimensity 1200 processor. The RAM capacity suggested is 8GB.

We can expect the brand to release a 128GB storage option. The Vivo X70 Pro's Google Play Console listing also reveals a 1080 x 2376 pixels FHD+ display. The panel will come with 440 PPI pixel density. It will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. That's all the features that the Google Play listing has revealed.

When Is Vivo X70 Series Going Official?

There is no official announcement regarding the Vivo X70 series debut. However, an upcoming launch in September is what the rumours suggest. It's just a week left for the anticipated launch and we can expect some more developments soon.

