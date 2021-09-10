Vivo X70 Pro Plus Is The First Vivo Smartphone With Wireless Charging Support News oi-Vivek

Vivo has launched a new series of high-end smartphones under the Vivo X70 series. The most interesting smartphone in this series is the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, which offers top-of-the-line specifications and is also the first Vivo smartphone to support wireless charging.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging, which is not that impressive, considering the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro supports 120W fast charging. However, when it comes to wireless charging, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus supports 50W wireless charging and can be charged using any Qi-certified wireless charger.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes with a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with native 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10bit color space, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and has a punch hole cutout for the selfie camera placement.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, which is currently the most powerful processor from Qualcomm and is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device does not have a microSD card slot but it does have a dual SIM card slot with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The camera is the major USP of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. The device comes with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens with gimbal stabilization, 12MP telephoto, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens. This phone also packs a Vivo V1 imaging processor, which is said to improve the overall camera performance of the smartphone.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes is also water and dust-resistant, as the device does come with an IP68 rating. In terms of software, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus ships with Android 11 OS with custom Origin OS 1.0 skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus, and the device is expected to be the most expensive Vivo smartphone, which is likely to launch in India by the end of September 2021.

