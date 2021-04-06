Vivo X70 Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC Leaked Online; Launch Pegged For June News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo recently announced the X60 Series in the country comprising of the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+. Now, it seems the company has already started working on the successor X70 series. A leak by a tipster on Weibo has revealed the launch timeline and some key features of the upcoming Vivo X70 Pro+. As per the leak, the next-gen X70 series will launch in June. Considering the Vivo X60 series launch, we can expect the next-gen models will also arrive first in China.

Vivo X70 Series: What To Expect?

According to the leak, the top-end Vivo X70 Pro+ will run the same flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC as its predecessor. It is also said to come with the Samsung E4 AMOLED display. We can also expect the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate from the smartphone.

The leak further states that the smartphone will feature a sensor that is bigger than 1/1.28-inches. To recall, the Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 50MP 1/1.31-inch sensor. Further, the X70 series will also follow the same ZEISS optics. As of now, there are no details about the camera features. In terms of battery, the smartphone is leaked with a 4,500 mAh battery and 66W fast charging support.

If rumors turn out to be true, the X70 Pro+ will also pack a bigger battery than its predecessor which comes with a 4,200 mAh battery. We have this much information about the upcoming Vivo X70 Series. However, we can expect to get more intel in the coming days and will keep you updated.

To recall, the Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2,376 × 1,080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 software-wise. A 4,200 mAh battery fuels the handset with 55W fast-charging support.

For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup at the back that houses a 50MP Samsung GN1 Sensor with OIS support and f/1.57 aperture, a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and Gimbal Stabilization, a 32MP lens, and another 8MP sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 32MP camera for selfies and videos. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is selling in the country at Rs. 69,990 for the lone model.

