Vivo X70 Series India Launch Expected For September 30; How Much It Will Cost

Vivo X70 Series has been launched comprising the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and the Vivo X70 Pro+ models in China. The global launch of the handsets will take place on September 13. Now, the India launch is not too far away. As per the new development, the smartphones will be launched by end of this month in India.

Vivo X70 Series Coming On September 30 In India

The fresh info comes to the light via tipster Yogesh Brar. As per him, the smartphones will be launched on September 30 in the country. However, Vivo has not shared any official word on this. He also claimed that the X70 Series will cost similar to the Vivo X60 Series models.

Vivo X70 Series Expected Price In India

As above mentioned, the Vivo X70 Series will come with similar price tags to the Vivo X60 Series models. This means the standard variant might start at around Rs. 35,000, while the Pro model will cost around Rs. 50,000 and lastly, the Vivo X70 Pro+ will start at around Rs. 70,000. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

Vivo X70 Series Features In India

We expect all three models will come with a similar set of features as the Chinese variants. The Vivo X70 is launched with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage.

There is a 40MP triple rear camera setup and the main lens is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait lens. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,400 mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support, and so on.

On the other hand, the Pro model has the same display features as the standard variant. However, the X70 Pro runs the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The camera sensors include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP periscope lens, and a pair of 12MP sensors. It also supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging support but is backed by a 4,450 mAh battery unit.

Lastly, the Vivo X70 Pro+ flaunts a 6.78-inch Ultra-HD (1440 x 3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. Other aspects include quad cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery with a 55W Flash Charge fast charging, and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

