Vivo X70 Series India Launch Slated For September 30; Likely To Skip Vanilla Variant

Vivo recently unveiled its flagship X70 series in China comprising three different models. The Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro Plus has been announced alongside the vanilla X70. The company is now gearing up to launch the X70 series in India as well. The X70 Pro Plus' Indian variant had made an appearance at the Google Play Console database confirming its arrival in the country. Now, a new report confirms the launch timeline as well as the expected X70 series models in India.

Vivo X70 Series India Launch Timeline

The Vivo X70 series is slated for September 30 launch in India. A report via MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Yogesh reveals this launch timeline for the upcoming Vivo flagship smartphones in India. If we go by this report, Vivo will only be launching two models in the X70 series in India.

It is being speculated the company will be skipping the vanilla X70's launch in India and rather introduce the remaining high-end models, i.e, the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus. We already have seen the X70 Pro Plus at the Google Play Console which suggests this information might be correct.

The report further suggests the vanilla X70 might debut later in the country. It would be hard to confirm just yet if the company will skip the standard X70's launch in India or plans it for later. Nevertheless, Vivo is yet to back this report and give an official nod for the launch of the X70 series on September 30 in India.

If the launch timeline is indeed set for this month, we should see some official teasers revealing the X70 series launch timeline as well as features in India.

Will Vivo X70 Series Have Any India-Specific Feature?

Vivo is expected to launch the X70 series with the same set of features as the Chinese variants in India. You can expect the same high-end cameras, processor, and display; but, no India-specific feature would be in tow.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the top variant that sports a 6.78-inch Super AMOLED E5 LTPO QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. nThe highlight here is the quad-camera setup which houses a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP depth lens.

Under the hood, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus has the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC combined with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The handset gets its fuel via a 4,500 mAh battery unit aided by 55W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This handset uses the Samsung Exynos 1080 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The storage option here is up to 256GB.

Rumors are suggesting the Dimensity 1200 processor in India. However, we will have to wait for some authentic leaks to be sure of it. The camera setup here comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766V processor paired with a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 12MP depth sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The spec sheet is rounded off here by a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

