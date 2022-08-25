Just In
Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Likely In September; Upgraded Quad Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
Vivo X80 series in India currently includes two models, namely the Vivo X80 and the Pro model. We might soon get another model dubbed Vivo X80 Pro+. Reports suggest the Vivo X80 Pro+ could launch in September but might skip major upgrades or overhauls. Similar to the other models, we can expect Zeiss cameras for the Vivo X80 Pro+.
Vivo X80 Pro+ Features: What Upgrades To Expect?
The Vivo X80 Pro+ will be the third model in the series and might feature minor upgrades. To recall, the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor earlier this year. Rumors suggest the Vivo X80 Pro+ will likely launch with the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 to make it a premium flagship.
Upfront, the Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to feature a bigger 2K AMOLED display. The Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. As the Pro+ variant, the new phone could pack a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high-resolution support.
At the rear, the Vivo X80 Pro+ will likely feature a quad-camera setup, which is also an upgrade from the triple-lens setup on the Vivo X80 Pro. The rumor mill suggests the Vivo X80 Pro+ could pack a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter, and a 50MP Samsung JN2 sensor.
This camera setup would make the Vivo X80 Pro+ a premium camera-centric flagship. The front-facing camera details are still under wraps. To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro packed a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The Vivo X80 Pro+ could retain the same battery but might upgrade to a 120W fast charging technology.
Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Details
A report by GSMArena states the Vivo X80 Pro+ will launch in September. The report quotes an industry source, who claims most of these specs are accurate. The Vivo X80 Pro+ launch would make it one of the top-rated flagships, just in time to take on the Apple iPhone 14 series. One can also expect the Vivo X80 Pro+ to be quite expensive and cost more than Rs. 80,000 in India.
