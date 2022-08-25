Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Likely In September; Upgraded Quad Cameras, 120W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X80 series in India currently includes two models, namely the Vivo X80 and the Pro model. We might soon get another model dubbed Vivo X80 Pro+. Reports suggest the Vivo X80 Pro+ could launch in September but might skip major upgrades or overhauls. Similar to the other models, we can expect Zeiss cameras for the Vivo X80 Pro+.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Features: What Upgrades To Expect?

The Vivo X80 Pro+ will be the third model in the series and might feature minor upgrades. To recall, the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor earlier this year. Rumors suggest the Vivo X80 Pro+ will likely launch with the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 to make it a premium flagship.

Upfront, the Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to feature a bigger 2K AMOLED display. The Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. As the Pro+ variant, the new phone could pack a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and high-resolution support.

At the rear, the Vivo X80 Pro+ will likely feature a quad-camera setup, which is also an upgrade from the triple-lens setup on the Vivo X80 Pro. The rumor mill suggests the Vivo X80 Pro+ could pack a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 50MP Samsung JN1 shooter, and a 50MP Samsung JN2 sensor.

This camera setup would make the Vivo X80 Pro+ a premium camera-centric flagship. The front-facing camera details are still under wraps. To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro packed a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging support. The Vivo X80 Pro+ could retain the same battery but might upgrade to a 120W fast charging technology.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Launch Details

A report by GSMArena states the Vivo X80 Pro+ will launch in September. The report quotes an industry source, who claims most of these specs are accurate. The Vivo X80 Pro+ launch would make it one of the top-rated flagships, just in time to take on the Apple iPhone 14 series. One can also expect the Vivo X80 Pro+ to be quite expensive and cost more than Rs. 80,000 in India.

