Vivo X80 Series Goes Official With 120Hz Display, FunTouch OS 12; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo unveiled the Vivo X80 series last month in the Chinese market. Now, the X80 series comprising the X80 and the X80 Pro has gone official in the global market. The smartphones share similar set of specs as the Chinese counterparts. However, the Pro model comes with only the Snapdragon processor in the global market, while it is available in both Snapdragon and MediaTek variants in China.

Vivo X80 Series Price

The Vivo X80 price starts at RM 3,499 (around Rs. 61,800), while the X80 Pro carries a starting price of RM 4,999 (around Rs. 88,300). The standard model is launched in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue color, while the Pro model will be available in single Cosmic Black color variant.

Vivo X80 Series Features

The Vivo X80 has a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC runs the handset which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For imaging, the Vivo X80 includes a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with Carl ZEISS optics, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait camera. For selfies, the device has a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Besides, a 4,500 mAh battery fuel the Vivo X80 which comes with 80W fast charging.

On the other hand, the X80 Pro has the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen; however, it supports quad HD+ resolution. The device ships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the global market which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Other features of the X80 Pro include quad cameras, 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Series India Launch Details

Vivo India's official site has made a dedicated website, which confirms the upcoming launch of the X80 series. The brand has not revealed the launch date clearly. However, the official site has showed a timeline for the launch event, which hints the Vivo X80 series will be launched on May 18 in India.

Best Mobiles in India