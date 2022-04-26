Vivo X80, X80 Pro With 6.78-inch AMOLED Displays, 32MP Selfie Camera Launched News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has expanded its range of X series smartphones by launching the Vivo X80 series in China. The company has introduced two new devices called the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. While the Vivo X80 comes with a MediaTek chipset, the X80 Pro model is being offered in both the Snapdragon and the MediaTek SoC-powered variants.

Vivo X80 Specifications, Features

Talking about the Vivo X80 first, the phone sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10+ content. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which has a max clock speed of 3.05GHz. The chipset is paired with the Mali G710 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of native storage.

In the software department, the Vivo X80 boots OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. In the global markets, the device will be running Funtouch OS 12. For imaging, the phone is fitted with a Sony IMX866 50MP sensor with Carl ZEISS optics. The main camera is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait snapper. On the front, the device houses a 32MP selfie snapper with f/2.45 aperture.

For security, the Vivo X80 has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the device has a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications, Features

As for the pro model, it comes with the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, but its resolution is set at quad HD+. The screen refresh rate is the same 120Hz as the vanilla Vivo X80. The smartphone can be purchased in either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Dimensity 9000 processor variants. Under the hood, the device has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

While the Vivo X80's primary camera utilizes a Sony sensor, the X80 Pro's 50MP main shooter has the Samsung GNV lens. The additional cameras onboard the device includes a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope snapper. Similar to the X80, the pro model also has ZEISS optics. The selfie camera, connectivity features, software, and security features of the device are similar to the X80.

Notably, Vivo has fitted the X80 Pro with a bigger 4,700mAh battery. The phone supports 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. In addition, the pro model gets IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Vivo X80 Series Pricing, Availability

The Vivo X80's base model has been priced at Yuan 3,699, which roughly translates to Rs. 43,300 in the Indian currency. As for the Vivo X80 Pro version, it will be retailing at a starting price of around Rs. 64,200 and it will go up to Rs. 78,200 for the most-expensive version. These phones will be going on sale in China from April 29.

As of now, there's no official word if Vivo is planning to launch the new X series models globally in markets like India. However, since the brand sells the Vivo X70 Pro+ model in the country, we can expect the new X series devices to land here in the near future.

