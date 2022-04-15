Vivo X80, X80 Pro+ Visit BIS Listing; Hints Imminent India Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is all set to launch the next-gen X80 series this month in China. The upcoming X80 series comprising the X80, X80 Pro, and the X80 Pro+ is expected to launch on April 25. Previously, rumors suggested the brand won't launch the Pro+ model. Now, it seems Vivo will bring all three models under the next-gen X80 lineup.

The latest development has revealed that both the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro+ have received BIS certification, which confirms at an imminent India launch. Besides, the standard variant was spotted on Geekbench database, revealing key specs.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro+ Spotted On BIS Listing

The Vivo X80 with the model number Vivo V2144 and the Vivo X80 Pro+ with the model number Vivo V2145 have been spotted on the BIS listing. Apart from the model number, the listing has not revealed anything regarding their features.

However, the Geekbench listing has confirmed that the standard Vivo X80 will come with Android 12 OS and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The chip is said to be paired with 12GB RAM. Furthermore, the Vivo X80 has managed to score 937 in the single-core test and 3,313 in the multi-core test.

Vivo X80 Expected Features

The Vivo X80 is likely to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 curved edge display. With support for Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,500 nits of brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset will be paired with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, there will be a triple camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto camera with 2x zoom support. Other features will include a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging technology.

When Are They Coming To India?

Vivo is yet to confirm the launch of Vivo X80 series in India. As per the report, the X80 series will be announced by the end of Q2 or early Q3 of 2022 in India. Alongside, the brand might also bring the recently launched Vivo Pad and watch.

