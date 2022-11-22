Vivo X90 Pro+ Launched With Zeiss Optics, 1-inch Sony Sensor: A Worthy Successor To The Vivo X80 Pro? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo showcased its capabilities of producing great camera flagship smartphones with its X70 and X80 series. Now, it has introduced its highly anticipated Vivo X90 Pro+ smartphone, which promises advanced imaging solutions. The company claims it to be the most advanced camera smartphone in its portfolio and will lock horns with the Apple iPhone 14's and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Let's have a look at its specifications and check if it's a worthy successor to the Vivo X80 Pro+.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Design, Features

The Vivo X90 Pro+ has a premium metal frame and leather finish rear panel. The smartphone carries a similar circular camera bump just like its predecessor, but loses the glossy black top portion. There's a black chrome strip on the back panel with "Xtreme Imagination'' branding that extends to the frame.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch curved Samsung E6 AMOLED display with LTPO 4.0, 2K resolution, 517 PPI, and 1800 nits of peak brightness. Strangely, Vivo hasn't revealed the chipset information yet. However, previous leaks indicate that it packs in the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset at its helm. Vivo has also deployed an 8900mm2 vapor cooling chamber for enhanced thermal efficiency.

Talking about its quad camera setup, it features a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX589 ultrawide camera, a 50MP IMX758 telephoto/portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and OIS, and a 64MP OV periscope shooter with a 3.5x optical zoom,100x digital zoom, and OIS. The quad cameras are Zeiss branded and are supported by Vivo's advanced V2 imaging chip.

Some other noteworthy features include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, NFC, IP68 dust/water resistance, and an X-axis linear vibration motor, among other features. The smartphone gets 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. The device runs on Origin OS 3 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes at a price tag of CNY6499 (approx. ₹74,350) for the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM+512GB storage variant is priced at CNY6999 (approx. ₹80,000). This is great a price for the hardware on offer and is sure to stir up the market when it arrives in India.

Is The Vivo X90 Pro+ A Worthy Successor?

The Vivo X90 Pro+ boasts Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is built on TSMC's efficient 4nm fabrication process. The Vivo X80 Pro came with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 based on Samsung's fabrication process, which was plagued with heating and high energy consumption issues.

Furthermore, the Vivo X90 Pro+ gets an improved 50MP telephoto sensor over the 12MP telephoto snapper of the Vivo X80 Pro. The periscope sensor is a 64MP unit as opposed to the 8MP periscope camera of its predecessor. Lastly, the primary shooter is an improved 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP camera with OIS. Suffice to say, the Vivo X90 Pro+ brings huge upgrades in performance and camera departments over its predecessor.

