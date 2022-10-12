Just In
Vivo X90 Pro+ Leaked Renders Show Rear Design; Zeiss Quad Cameras, Dual-Tone Finish Tipped
Vivo is rumored to skip the Vivo X80 Pro+ variant and launch the X90 lineup before the year ends. It looks like Vivo will launch three models namely the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and the Pro+ variant. A new leak talks about the Vivo X90 Pro+ and its premium features.
The upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ will likely be the most powerful flagship from the brand. One can expect advanced cameras with improved photographic experience. Tipster Ben Geskin has shared the possible renders of the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+, suggesting it could flaunt a dual-tone design.
Vivo X90 Pro+ Renders Leaked
The tipster has shared the rear panel of the alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ highlighting the circular camera housing. More importantly, one can see the dual-tone design accentuating the camera module. The design also highlights the glossy finish for the top half of the smartphone that houses the camera and a more matte look for the bottom half.
vivo X90 Pro+ render based on leaks— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) October 11, 2022
Rumored specs include:
• 1-inch camera sensor
• Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
• 5,000mAh battery
• 100W fast charging#vivo #vivoX90 #vivoX90Pro #vivoX90ProPlus #vivoX90Series pic.twitter.com/BIeNpZhJrW
One can also spot the qual-camera setup and the LED flash on the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+. More importantly, the Zeiss branding is also evident, indicating a superior camera experience for the user. The Vivo brand is placed further below, just like its predecessors, the Vivo X80 series.
Vivo X90 Pro+ Features Speculated
The leaked renders only reveal the rear panel of the alleged Vivo X90 Pro+. Rumors suggest the premium flagship will flaunt an AMOLED panel with curved edges and a punch-hole cutout in the center. Under the hood, the Pro+ variant will likely draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Related: What happened to Vivo X80 Pro+?
A few reports claim the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ might also feature the next-gen Dimensity 9-series. A 5,000 mAh battery paired with up to 120W fast charging support has also been rumored. One of the major upgrades coming to the Vivo X90 Pro+ is the 1-inch camera sensor paired with a 64MP telephoto shooter.
The Vivo X90 Pro+ might also include an advanced ultra-wide sensor and an improved front camera. Reports also claim the upcoming phone will feature the Vivo V2 ISP for an optimized photography experience. More leaks and rumors are expected to surface in the coming days.
Also read: Vivo X80 Pro Review
