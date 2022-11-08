Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Image Appears Ahead of Launch; Curved Display, Cameras Highlighted News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X90 series will be launching soon in China. The series is expected to pack in three models, the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+. A new leak on Weibo revealed the alleged live image of the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+. Can the premium design and enhanced camera make the Vivo X90 Pro+ a success?

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share a few details of the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+. The tipster has shared the alleged live image and a render of the upcoming Vivo flagship. The leaked image only shows the rear side of the flagship, highlighting the Vivo and Zeiss branding.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Live Image Surfaces Online

The leaked image highlights several factors of the rumored Vivo X90 Pro+. The first thing that grabs the attention is the camera module. The massive circular housing of the speculated quad-camera setup is evident. More importantly, the Zeiss logo is also visible, confirming the Zeiss partnership for this smartphone.

The leaked live image of the Vivo X90 Pro+ further highlights a gold-metallic strip right below the camera housing. This could make the phone stand out from the crowd while also giving users a better grip. Apart from this, one can spot the curved edges and the blurred Vivo branding on the alleged X90 Pro+.

As the most premium smartphone from this range, we can expect it to be the biggest among the three rumored phones. The alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ leaked here is seen in a red color variant. One can expect other color models as well.

Vivo X90 Pro+ Launch: What to Expect?

The rumored Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to join the list of devices debuting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of its key features is the quad-camera setup at the rear. Reports claim the Vivo X90 Pro+ would feature a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP primary camera.

It would be assisted by a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony IMX578 portrait shooter, and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope zoom camera. The upcoming Vivo X90Pro+ is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution and a 144HZ refresh rate.

The upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ will be in direct competition with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, the OnePlus 11 series, Xiaomi 13 series, and more. It remains to be seen how the advanced cameras and the premium design will help Vivo win over users.

