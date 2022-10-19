Vivo X90 Pro+ To Feature Dimensity 9200 SoC; More Powerful Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is gearing up for its flagship X90 series launch in December. Rumors claim the lineup would include at least three models -- the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ variant. New rumors suggest the most premium of the lot, the Vivo X90 Pro+, would feature the Dimensity 9200 chipset. Would it offer higher speeds and better performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 9000 chipset based on a 4nm process last year. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Dimensity 9200 chipset would debut in November this year. It's now speculated that the Vivo X90 Pro+ would be among the first phones to feature the Dimensity 9200 SoC, at least in China.

Vivo X90 Pro+ With Dimensity 9200 Chipset

Another tipster, WHY LAB, shared on Weibo that the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ would draw power from the next-gen Dimensity 9200 processor. Previous reports claimed the upcoming Pro+ model would feature the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is also said to launch in November.

To recall, the Vivo X80 series debuted last year with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. In China, the Vivo X80 series debuted with both Snapdragon and Dimensity chipset options, at least for select models. The tipster claims the same could happen with the Vivo X90 Pro+, at least in China

Vivo X90 Pro+ Features: What to Expect?

The rumor mill has been churning out reports of the alleged Vivo X90 Pro+ for a while now. Previous leaks claim the new Vivo flagship will flaunt an AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution. An in-display fingerprint reader was also rumored.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to offer up to 12GB of LPDDRR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Vivo is said to offer either 100W or 120W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support. A 5,000 mAh battery was also speculated.

More importantly, the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+ will get a major upgrade in the camera department. It's said to feature a 1-inch primary camera paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom. This would make the upcoming Vivo flagship one of the top camera smartphones in the market.

Also Read: Vivo X90 Pro+ Leaks Reveal Design

Will India Get Vivo X90 Pro+?

Previously, the brand skipped the Vivo X80 Pro+ and launched only the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. It looks like the Vivo X90 Pro+ will likely arrive in India, and it could arrive with either the Dimensity 9200 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

It looks like both the Dimensity 9200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could feature identical cores but the CPU architecture could be different. Previously, the Dimensity 9000 SoC beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance in benchmarks but lagged in GPU performance. Will it be the same for the Dimensity 9200 SoC remains to be seen.

We still don't know which processor the Vivo X90 Pro+ will offer for the Indian market. But it's certain the smartphone will be a powerful one, and could also carry an expensive price tag considering the premium camera, design, and performance offered.

Related: Can Dimensity 9200 SoC beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?

Best Mobiles in India