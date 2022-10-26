Vivo X90 Tipped With Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging; Better Than Samsung Galaxy S23? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

The Vivo X90 series has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. With the launch fast approaching, fresh leaks of the Vivo X90 vanilla variant have surfaced online. The leak suggests the upcoming flagship will flaunt a 1.5K resolution display and draw power from the Dimensity 9200 SoC. Are these upgrades enough to take on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23?

The upcoming Vivo X90 series is tipped to include at least three models -- the vanilla variant, Vivo X90 Pro, and the Pro+ model. While rumors of the Vivo X90 Pro and X90 Pro+ have been going around for a while now, we're finally getting more details about the base Vivo X90 now.

Vivo X90 Features Leaked

The latest leak comes from popular tipster Digital Chat Station via TechGoing. The tipster claims the upcoming Vivo flagship will flaunt an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will also include an under-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessor, the Vivo X80.

The tipster also claims the upcoming Vivo X90 will feature a 4,700 mAh dual-cell battery, which is an upgrade from the previous model. The phone is also tipped to offer 120W fast charging support. Compared to its predecessor, the new Vivo X90 will offer improved dust and water resistance but will skip IP68 certification.

More importantly, the rumored Vivo X90 is said to draw power from the Dimensity 9200 chipset. Rumors suggest MediaTek will announce the upgraded processor in November, which will be the successor to the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The upcoming Vivo X90 will be among the first phones to feature the Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The tipster also claims the Vivo X90 will feature the Sony IMX8-series lens for its main camera. Like always, the upcoming X series smartphones will offer multiple camera upgrades, especially for the Vivo X90 Pro and the Pro+ models. For one, the Pro variants are said to get a 1-inch main camera sensor that could make it the most powerful camera phone.

Vivo X90 Launch: Can It Take On Competition?

The upcoming Vivo X90 will be up against the Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11, and more. From the looks of it, the new Vivo phone has a competitive advantage with its camera, processor, and display. It remains to be seen how well it fares with the other upcoming phones, especially from a price perspective.

