Vivo Y01 Announces With Triple-Slot SIM Tray, MediaTek P35 SoC; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Megha Rawat

Vivo Y01 has quietly entered the African market. The new Vivo phone is equipped with a decent processor and 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y01 has a waterdrop-style notch for the front-facing camera. The Vivo Y01 is powered by Android 11 (Go edition), and is equipped with a durable battery that allows reverse charging.

The new Vivo Y01 will be available in a number of African nations, including Kenya, but no pricing information has been released. Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue will be the colour options for Vivo's upcoming smartphone. There is no information on when the smartphone would be released in India.

Vivo Y01 Processor, Camera, Storage

The Vivo Y01 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a pixel density of 270ppi, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with a bezel-less display.

The Vivo Y01 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and an Octa-core processor with a dual Cortex A53 architecture that clocks in at 2.3GHz. Furthermore, the Vivo Y01's 2GB of RAM assures effective multitasking, while a PowerVR GE8320 GPU handles the graphical needs.

The Vivo Y01 has a single camera configuration at the rear, with an 8MP f/2.0 main camera and an LED flash. Continuous shooting, HDR mode, Auto Flash, Face Detection, Touch to Focus, Digital Zoom, Exposure Compensation, and Autofocus are just a few of the features available. It has a 5MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture in the waterdrop-style notch on the front.

The internal capacity of the Vivo Y01 is 32GB, and it can be expanded further with a microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a three-slot SIM tray, with two Nano SIM slots and a microSD card slot. 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, micro-USB (USB 2.0) connector, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all available connectivity options on the Vivo Y01.

Vivo Y01 Sensors And Battery

A fingerprint scanner, facial recognition sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, and Galileo are among the sensors onboard the Vivo Y01. It also has a Face Wake feature, which unlocks and awakens the phone as soon as the user picks it up.

The Vivo Y01 has a non-removable Li-Polymer battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh that supports 10W charging. Users can also use the reverse charging feature to charge other gadgets. The smartphone also has dimensions of 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 178 grams.

Best Mobiles in India