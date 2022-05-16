Just In
Vivo Y01 Launched As Brand’s Latest Entry-Level Phone: Features & Price
Vivo Y01 has arrived in India as the brand's latest Y series smartphone. It is Vivo's newest entry-level handset. The phone features an HD+ display, sports a MediaTek Helio P series processor, single rear and front cameras, and a beefy battery. The Vivo Y01 seems to be a slightly upgraded version of the Vivo Y1s.
Vivo Y01 Features, Specifications
Design-wise, the Vivo Y01 has a waterdrop notch and a textured back panel. The phone has a large square camera module on the back, which houses a single camera and an LED flash unit. Notably, the device has a fingerprint sensor on the right side, under the power button. The handset has a slim 8.29mm waistline and a 3.5mm headphone socket. Software-wise, it boots Funtouch OS 11.1, which is based on Android 11.
The Vivo Y01 is equipped with a 6.51-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and an eye-protection mode. At the helm, the smartphone has the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. For imaging, there's an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the back with bokeh mode and a 5MP f/2.2 selfie shooter. The device is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
Vivo Y01 Pricing, Availability
The Vivo Y01 is priced competitively at Rs. 8,999 and comes in two color variants - Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue. The smartphone is available to buy on the company's website and in major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.
The Vivo Y01 will be facing stiff competition from the Itel Vision 3, which offers much better features at a cheaper price tag. The device offers higher RAM and storage, and a dual primary camera module. The handset is priced at just Rs. 7,999 and is available on Flipkart as well as on Amazon.
Vivo X80 Series Launching In India This Week
In related news, Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo X80 series of smartphones in India on May 18. The brand will be releasing three devices in the series - the Vivo X80, X80 Pro, and the X80 Pro+. While the standard X80 model will have the Dimensity 9000 SoC, the X80 Pro variants will be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. We will have more details in a couple of days.
