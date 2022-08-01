Vivo Y02s With 6.51-inch Display, Helio P35 SoC Coming Soon; Complete Specs Leaked News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo is all set to introduce its latest Y series smartphone called the Vivo Y02s soon. The phone was spotted in the database of the FCC certification website last week. Now, the Vivo Y02s has appeared on the company's official website, which has revealed all of its specifications and press images.

Vivo Y02s Will Be A Budget Offering With Attractive Design

The Vivo Y02s will be arriving as the successor to the Vivo Y01, which is available in India under Rs. 10,000 price range. Similar to its predecessor, the Vivo Y02s will also be a budget offering. The new Y series device will be arriving with a slightly different design than the Y01. The front of the smartphone will be similar, including a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. However, the rear of the phone will be slightly different.

The Vivo Y02s will be coming with a differently designed square camera module on the back. It will be having two circular cutouts at the rear, one of them will have the primary camera and the second one will house the LED flash unit. The Vivo Y02s will be featuring a polycarbonate back panel with curved ends to make it comfortable to hold for the users.

Vivo Y02s Specifications, Features

Coming to the specs, the official website listing of the Vivo Y02s has revealed that the phone will be coming with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display that will offer the regular 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, just like its predecessor. The chipset will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage.

For imaging, the consumers will be getting an 8MP primary camera. For selfies and video calling, the device will be offering a 5MP snapper. The connectivity features of the smartphone will include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. Similar to its predecessor, the Vivo Y02s will also be packing in a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 10W charging.

Vivo Y02s Pricing, Availability

The Vivo Y02s' listing on the official website has revealed that the budget smartphone will be available in Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue color variants. Its pricing and availability details have not been revealed officially. However, we can expect the phone to be offered for under Rs. 10,000 in the Indian market.

Is Vivo Y02s Worth Buying Over Vivo Y01?

The Vivo Y02s will only be arriving with a slightly different design than the Vivo Y01. It will offer the same display, processor, connectivity options, camera, and battery specs as its predecessor. The only significant difference is the upgrade is in the RAM department, which will be 3GB as compared to 2GB on the Y01. So, the new model will be worth buying if it will be priced similarly to its predecessor.

