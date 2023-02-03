Vivo Y100 India Launch Teased: Specs And Features Of Midrange Android Smartphone Leaked Too News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Vivo is readying a capable midrange Android smartphone that will be part of the new "Y" series. The Vivo Y100 should soon launch in India as the Chinese smartphone company has just acknowledged the existence of the device. The midrange phone has made multiple appearances on benchmarking databases. Let's take a look at all the available information about the Vivo Y100 before it officially arrives.

Vivo Releases Teaser Trailer Of Vivo Y100 Android Smartphone

Vivo should launch a new Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y100 in the Indian market. The device has been spotted on several certification and benchmarking websites recently. The company has started teasing the launch of the Vivo Y100 via its official Twitter handle.

As per the teaser, the Vivo Y100 will come in at least two colors: Rose Gold and Blue. Vivo also has made a "notify me" alert live on its official website, indicating that its launch is imminent.

One of the highlights of the Vivo Y100 is that it is supposed to have a color-changing back panel. It is not immediately clear what technology Vivo has used to achieve the cosmetic effect. However, some reports suggest the brand may have applied a thermochromic coating, which changes color based on the temperature the material is exposed to.

Vivo Y100 Rumored Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y100 has appeared on Geekbench, Google Play Console, and BIS certification websites. This suggests Vivo has cleared all the necessary certifications to launch the smartphone. Speaking about the specifications, the Vivo Y100 should be a 5G-enabled smartphone that will be able to latch on to 5G networks in India.

As per some leaks, the Vivo Y100 should feature a 6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display panel may support HDR10+.

Vivo may have embedded an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset within the Vivo Y100, which could be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Although the company hasn't yet confirmed, the Vivo Y100 may have a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone is rumored to have a dedicated microSD card to expand onboard storage.

The teaser indicates The Y100 has a triple camera setup. Rumors claim it has a 64MP main camera with OIS support, which could be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone could have a 50MP camera on the front for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Vivo Y100 may pack a 5000mAh battery, but the fast-charging tech it would support is currently unknown. The device should boot Android 13 OS out of the box with the FuntouchOS custom UI on top.

