    Vivo Y11 (2019) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Cameras Goes Official In India

    By
    |

    Vivo has launched another budget smartphone for the Indian masses. Following the launch of the Vivo V17, the company has now introduced the Vivo Y11 (2019). The budget smartphone was debuted in Vietnam back in October this year. The new 'Y' series' smartphone packs some entry-level hardware such as a Snapdragon 439 chipset and a dual-camera module.

    Vivo Y11 (2019) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Cameras Announced

     

    Vivo Y11 (2019) Specifications

    The Vivo Y19 (2019) is equipped with an LCD display measuring 6.35-inches. The display offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels and has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. At the rear, the vertically aligned dual-camera module on the top-left corner houses a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

    The secondary 2MP depth sensor has an f/2.4 aperture. The camera offers features like PDAF, HDR, and Beuty mode. At the front, the waterdrop notch accommodates an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

    At the heart of it is an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor which is combined with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. Additional features include a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y11 (2019) offers 4G LTE and the standard Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Vivo Y11 (2019) India Price And Availability

    The Vivo Y11 (2019) is launched at a price tag of Rs. 8,990 in Agate Red and Mineral Blue colors. It will be available for sale starting today, i.e, December 26 via Vivo's e-store as well as brick and mortar stores.

    The handset will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Tata Cliq. Also, it will be available on Flipkart from December 28.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
