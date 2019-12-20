Vivo Y11 With SD 439 SoC To Cost Rs. 8,990: Sale Starts December 21 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It seems that Vivo isn't done with smartphone launches this year. The Chinese brand recently introduced its mid-range V17 smartphone. And now, it has silently added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio. Called the Vivo Y11, the device comes as an entry-segment offering which debuted first in Vietnam a few months ago.

Vivo Y11 India Launch Details

As per 91Mobile report, the device is launched with Rs. 8,990 price tag for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The handset will be available for sale starting tomorrow, i.e, December 21.

As for the hardware, the device packs a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1544 pixels HD+ resolution and 19:3:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture for selfies and video calling.

It is equipped with a dual-camera module at the rear which accommodates a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera offers various modes like HDR, Panorama, Face Beauty, and Portrait mode.

Powering the smartphone is an entry-level octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset. Aiding the processor is Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. In the software department, the Vivo Y11 makes use of Android Pie OS and has a Fun Touch OS 9 user interface.

The device features a fingerprint scanner at the rear for biometric authentication. In terms of connectivity, the device offers a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The handset was introduced in green and red color options in Vietnam, so we can expect similar shades in the country. Completing the specification sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Best Mobiles in India