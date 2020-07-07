ENGLISH

    Vivo Y12 (2020) With Snapdragon 665 SoC Appeared On Google Play Console Listing

    By
    |

    Vivo is reportedly working on a new smartphone. The phone has been spotted in Google Play Console listing. The phone comes with model number 'V1926' and expected to land with moniker Vivo Y12 (2020). The company launched the Vivo Y12 back in June last year. The list of Google Play console has revealed some features of the upcoming Vivo Y12 (2020). However, only the front panel of the handset can be seen from it.

    Vivo Y12 (2020) Appeared On Google Play Console Listing

     

    According to the listing, the upcoming model will feature an HD+ screen that offers a resolution of 720 x 1,544 pixels. It is likely to arrive with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

    The device will be available in 4GB RAM. Coming to the software, it is expected to ship with on Android 10 OS. Apart from these, the camera features, battery capacity and pricing details of the upcoming phone are still under wraps. Also, the company has not yet confirmed the existence of the upcoming Vivo Y12 (2020).

    To recall, the Vivo Y12 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display which produces a resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels. For the processor, the device gets power from the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. In terms of software, it loaded with Android 9.0 Pie based on FunTouch OS 9.0. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

    For imaging duties, the phone has a triple-camera setup which is equipped with a 13MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and lastly a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the phone features an 8MP selfie shooter along with AI Face beauty mode. The handset carries a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

    So, we can expect the upcoming model's price also be similar to the Vivo Y12(2019). It is better for us to take these as hints until the company announces something.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
