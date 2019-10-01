Vivo Y12, Y91, And Y91i Now Available At Discounted Prices News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Vivo Y12, Y91, and the Y91i are now available at discounted price options via offline stores. To be illustrative, the Y12 received a Rs 1,000 price cut and the phone is now priced at Rs. 10,990. The Y91 now comes at Rs. 8,990, while after price slash the Y91i can be purchased at Rs. 7,490.

Specifications Of Vivo Y12, Y91, And Y91i

The Vivo Y12 was launched with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display. It comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Bluetooth 5, and a 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It packs a triple rear camera setup, while it houses a single camera at the front. It runs Android 9 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS 9. It is available in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue color options.

On the other hand, we have the Vivo Y91 and Y91i. To recall, both arrived with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, bearing a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Both the devices are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The two handsets run Android 9 Pie, which is based on FunTouch OS. And they pack a 4,030 mAh battery backup.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Y91 has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor, whereas the Y91i packs a single 13MP sensor at the rear. For selfies, they both are equipped with an 8MP shooter. The Vivo Y91 comes in two color options of Starry Black and Ocean Blue and the Y91i is available in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colors.

Best Mobiles in India