Vivo Y12A To Feature SD 439 SoC, 5000mAh Battery; India Launch On Cards?
Vivo has multiple devices ready to hit the stores in the coming months. Adding on to the company's budget portfolio is the Y12A. The device is expected to debut in India soon as its retail box has surfaced online. The key specifications of the handset have also been revealed by a new report.
Vivo Y12A Official Launch Soon?
A report via Mysmartprice suggests Vivo is gearing up for the Y12A's launch in Asia. The publication has also managed to get the retail box images from an industry source which confirms the device's moniker as well as an imminent launch.
The device is expected to launch in the Indian market as well. Unfortunately, the exact launch details are yet to be announced by the brand. The report also details the specifications of the upcoming budget smartphone. The Vivo Y12A will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor.
The entry-level Qualcomm chipset will be combined with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The device will also have external microSD card support. It is expected to ship with an Android 11-based FunTouch OS interface. The report suggests the Vivo Y12A will be launched with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
The display will offer 720p HD+ resolution and will have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. For optics, the Vivo Y12A will offer a dual rear camera module with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It will feature an 8MP camera inside the notch for selfies. The report also reveals a 5,000 mAh battery with a standard 10W charging support.
Vivo Y12A Expected Price In India
While the report has revealed all the major specifications details, it doesn't hint at the pricing. However, the Vivo Y12A has a basic set of features and our guess would a sub Rs. 10,000 price tag. But unless the company confirms, we can't be sure of this. The brand will have to be strategic with the pricing to beat the competitions.
Nevertheless, Vivo's 'Y' smartphone lineup has been focused on budget consumers. The upcoming offering would be no different. The major highlight of this device would be the big 5,000 mAh battery and the 13MP dual camera setup.
