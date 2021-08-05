Vivo Y12G With SD 439 SoC Discreetly Announced In India; Another Forgettable Handset In The Crowd? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has been aggressive with smartphone launches right from the beginning of this year in India. The company has launched several budget-oriented handsets; specifically, the Vivo 'Y' series has seen multiple launches in the country. The brand has now silently launched another variant in this lineup in India dubbed Y12G. The standard Y12 has already been launched in the country. How different is this variant from the standard model and is it worth adding to the already crowded shelf? Read in to know:

Vivo Y12G: Another Affordable Vivo Smartphone For The Indian Market

Vivo like other Chinese smartphone brands is consistent with budget smartphone launches in India. Not just this year, Vivo has been frequent with affordable product launches for the last few years. But we have seen the company introducing devices with minimal hardware changes and adding them to the same lineup.

Well, that's the case with most of the brands; however, the intensity is slightly higher with Vivo, Oppo, and other Chinese brands. And the sub Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 segment is where these brands have crowded the market.

The latest Vivo Y12G is a similar example. It doesn't bring any major changes from its siblings that have already been introduced. We are speaking of the Vivo Y12a and the Vivo Y12s. The highlights here remains the same, i.e, an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

Let's have a look at the detailed hardware first. The Vivo Y12G has been launched with the Snapdragon 439 processor. The device is announced in a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is support for up to 256GB external microSD card. The device comes with Multi Turbo 3.0 mode for gaming. This feature is said to offer an enhanced gameplay experience on the budget handset.

The display panel is also basic. The Vivo Y12G offers a 6.51-inch display with 720 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. The waterdrop notch is packed with an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear panel has a 13MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

The extra set of features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11 OS wrapped around FunTouch OS. The Y12G uses a 5,000 mAh battery accompanied by 10W standard charging.

Is It Worth Adding To The Already Crowded Shelf?

It's a good practice amongst the brands to launch new smartphones and keep the masses updated with the latest technology. However, the recent trend has been expanding an existing lineup with new products that bring minimal hardware changes to the table.

The Vivo 12G comes with an asking price of Rs. 10,999 and you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The color options you can select from are Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. You can buy this latest budget smartphone via Vivo's official India website.

Now, the segment where Vivo Y12G has been launched has numerous options that offer slightly similar or better features. We would have appreciated it if the device carried a bit lower price tag.

That would have given it an edge in this crowded segment. Since there is no unique feature that gives it an edge over the rivals, we are not sure if it's worth adding to the shelf.

