Vivo Y12s 2021 With Snapdragon 439 SoC Goes Official: Price Set At Rs. 10,447 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y12s was originally launched in India back in January. Now, the brand has brought a new variant named - the Vivo Y12s 2021. The latest device ships with the Snapdragon 439 SoC instead of the MediaTek Helio P35 featured on the original Vivo Y12s and runs Android 11 OS. However, other features remain the same as the original. Let's dive into the details.

Vivo Y12s 2021 Specifications

As mentioned above, the new model offers the same features as the original Vivo Y12s except for few differences. It means the device gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that has HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 439 chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, expandable via microSD card.

The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 13MP main lens and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP front camera sensor housed in the dewdrop-notch. Moreover, the original Vivo Y12s was launched with Android 10 OS, while the Vivo Y12s 2021 runs Android 11 OS with FuntouchOS 11 skin. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging support.

The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, integrated with the power button. Lastly, the smartphone supports dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microUSB port for connectivity. It also measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.4 mm and weighs 191 grams similar to the original model.

Vivo Y12s 2021 Price And Availability

The Vivo Y12s 2021 price has been set at VND 3,290,000 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which roughly translates to Rs. 10,445 in Indian currency. Further, it comes in blue and black color options.

Vivo Y12s 2021: Arriving In India?

There is no word on the availability of the handset in India at the moment. However, the company might launch the device in India in the coming days as the brand also announced the Vivo V20 (2021) last year, which also retains the same features as the original Vivo V20 except for the processor.

