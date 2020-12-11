Vivo Y12s Budget Smartphone Bags BIS Certification; India Launch On Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has introduced multiple smartphones in its affordable 'Y' series. The Vivo Y52s and the Vivo Y12s are amongst the most recent offerings by the company. The former made a debut recently in the Indian market. Now, the company is ready to introduce the latter in the country as well in the coming weeks. The device has cleared its certification which confirms an imminent launch in India.

Vivo Y12s India Launch Date

The noted tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted a Vivo smartphone with the V206 model number at BIS mobile certification website. This Vivo Y12s has been announced with this same model number in the international market. The smartphone getting certified from BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) is an indication for an upcoming launch in the country.

Sadly, the mobile authentication database doesn't confirm any official launch date for this smartphone in India. We might see it's an entry in the late December of in the first half of 2021 in the Indian market. Some official confirmation should suffice in the coming days. As for the specifications, the device has a 6.5-inch LCD display which delivers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. It will sport a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The unit is backed by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone will boot an Android 10 OS and will ship with the Fun Touch OS interface. The device uses a dual-lens camera module with a 13MP primary sensor. The main lens has an f/1.8 aperture and is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh effects. The handset features an 8MP selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. There is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W standard charging support.

