Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 Chipset Visits Google Play Console Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo seems to be adding a new smartphone to its Y series. The upcoming phone is believed to debut as the Vivo Y12s. The phone with model number V2026 has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing some key features including RAM, and processor. Previously, the same model number phone also visited Indonesia Telecom certification and get certified by Russian EEC, China Quality Certifications, suggesting an imminent launch. The other Indonesia Sertifikasi platform has confirmed the moniker Vivo Y12s.

Vivo Y12s Details

As per the Google Play Console listing, the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT6765 i.e. the Helio P35 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The image in the Console listing shows the phone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The display will offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels along with 300 PPI.

For software, the smartphone will ship with preinstalled Android 10 OS. Besides, the China Quality Certifications has mentioned that it will pack a 10W charging technology. As of now, nothing more is known about the Vivo Y12s. Since the handset is appearing in different certifications, we can expect to get more information in the coming days. Looking at the features, it can be said the phone will come under budget.

It seems the upcoming phone will be an upgraded version of the Vivo Y12 which is currently available in India at Rs. 12,790. The Vivo Y12 also features the MediaTek chipset. Other features of the handset include a triple rear camera along with an LED flash, 5,000 mAh battery, external storage option up to 256GB.

It comes in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red color variants. The MediaTek Helio P22 processor of the phone is paired with up to 4GB RAM, which hints the upcoming Vivo Y12s might get a 4GB RAM variant.

