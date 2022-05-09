Vivo Y15c Is The Brand's Latest Budget Phone In India: Specs & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo Y15c has been launched as the brand's latest smartphone in India. The latest in the Y series is a budget offering. The device has almost similar specifications as the Vivo Y15s, which was released in the country in February this year. However, unlike the Vivo 15s that has the Android 11 Go Edition as the software, the Vivo Y15c has Funtouch OS 12 that's based on Android 12.

Vivo Y15c Design, Features, Specifications

Talking about the design first, the Vivo Y15c has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. There's a gradient black panel on the back with vertical stripes, which has a large square module to house the primary cameras. For security, the device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As mentioned above, there's Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 for software.

The Vivo Y15c has a 6.51-inch LCD multi-touch display, which provides a resolution of 1,600 x 720. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM. Memory-wise, the handset comes in 32GB and 64GB internal storage variants, which also support microSD card memory expansion.

At the rear, the Vivo Y15c has a 13MP main camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary snapper featuring an f/2.4 aperture. The camera app of the device is also loaded with features like panorama shot, face beauty, time-lapse mode, scanning documents, and more. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie snapper that has an aperture of f/2.0.

In the connectivity department, the Vivo Y15c has support for dual 4G VoLTE (Voice Over LTE), dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and the micro USB-2.0 port for charging. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support keeps the handset alive.

Vivo Y15c Pricing, Availability In India

Vivo India is yet to reveal the price of the Y15c for the country. However, we can expect it to cost around Rs. 10,000, similar to the Vivo Y15s model. The smartphone will be offered in Mystic Blue and Wave Green color models.

The Vivo Y15c will be facing stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy F12, Realme Narzo 50A, Nokia C30, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ, and the OPPO A15s. All of these devices have similar specs and are priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country.

