Vivo Y1s Entry-Level Smartphone Announced In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo 'Y' series has been expanded in India with the launch of a new model. The Vivo Y1s is the latest offering in the company's budget smartphone portfolio. The device has been making splashes via leaks for a while now and has arrived with the features tipped by the leaks factory. Its highlight includes an entry-level MediaTek processor and a single rear camera. Following are the entire specifications:

Vivo Y1s Full Specifications

The Vivo Y1s runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. This entry-level octa-core processor is paired up with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The handset also comes with external microSD card support. The remaining features are also basic here. The smartphone will ship with an LCD display that will measure 6.22-inches.

The panel will come with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.5 percent. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch packing the selfie camera. The selfies are clicked by a 5MP sensor upfront. The rear panel also has a single 13MP camera for imaging accompanied by an LED flash.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y1s have dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The unit will boot on Android 10 OS and will have Fun Touch OS 10.5 skin on top. The unit will be backed by a 4,030 mAh battery that supports standard charging.

Vivo Y1s Price In India

The Vivo Y1s can be purchased for Rs.7,990 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The device has been announced in Olive Black and Aurora Blue color option. The device can also be bought with Jio benefits along with other offers in the mix.

