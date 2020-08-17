Vivo Y20 Might Launch Soon: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo is expected to launch the successor of the Y19 soon. Recently, a Vivo smartphone with model number V2027 has been spotted on Indonesian certification. The smartphone is listed as the Vivo Y20. The information comes to fore via a report by DealNTech.

Previously, a smartphone with the same model number also made an appearance on Geekbench listing. It scored 252 points in single-core and 1,239 points in multi-core tests respectively. The Indonesian database listing does not reveal any features of the handset. However, the Geekbench listing shares some specifications of the handset.

Y20 Details

According to the Geekbench, the smartphone is expected to ship with Android 10 OS. It might get its power from the 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The codename of the motherboard is listed as 'Bengal'. The processor expected to be the Snapdragon 662 or the Snapdragon 460.

As per Geekbench and Indonesia's certification, the smartphone might launch soon. However, both listings did not reveal the particular launch date of the handset. Apart from these, nothing is more know about the upcoming handset. As it is likely to come as a rebranded version of the Vivo Y19. So, we can expect the features and price of the phone might be similar.

To recall, the Vivo Y19 comes in a single variant (4GB RAM + 128GB) with a price tag of Rs. 13,990. The Vivo Y19 sports a 6.53-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it gets power from the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core chipset. The internal storage on the smartphone can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouchOS 2.0 UI out-of-the-box. For imaging, the handset offers a triple-camera setup along with a 16MP primary sensor. For selfies and videos, it features a 16MP sensor.

