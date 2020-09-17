Vivo Y20 New Model Arriving In India Soon: Expected Price And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched multiple smartphones this year in India. The company introduced the Y20 budget smartphone lineup last month in the country with the Y20 and Y20i models. The standard variant was announced in a single RAM and storage configuration. A new report has now suggested that the company is all set to launch a new variant of the Y20 in India.

Vivo Y20 New Model India Price And Availability

The Vivo Y20 will now be launched with 6GB RAM configuration in India, cites a report via 91Mobiles. As per the report, the new model could arrive in the country by next week and will be priced Rs. 1,000 more compared to the previous model. For reference, the 4GB/64GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB model is said to retail at Rs. 13,990.

The report also suggests that the brand will be offering some offers during the sale. The buyers making a purchase using Federal Bank debit card will get five percent cashback. One can also avail EMI options with TVS credit. These offers will be limited period and will be valid till September 30. The company is yet to confirm its availability officially.

Vivo Y20 Full Specifications

The Vivo Y20 is driven by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This entry-level chipset is accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and has a FunTouch OS 10.5 UI pre-installed. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB microSD card support. The device is packed with an LCD display which is 6.5-inches with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution.

The Vivo Y20 has three rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. There is a pair of 2MP sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture and are used to click bokeh and macro shots. The cameras support 1080p@30fps video recording, HDR, Portrait, and Panorama. The selfies are clicked by an 8MP sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery backed with 18W fast charging is what powers the unit.

Best Mobiles in India