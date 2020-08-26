Vivo Y20 Series Officially Announced In India: What Are The Features Offered? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has once again refreshed its affordable 'Y' series smartphone in India. The Chinese brand has now introduced the Vivo Y20 series which comprises the Y20 and the Y20i models. Both smartphones have been launched as 'Make In India' products and pack a somewhat similar set of hardware and features. Details are as follows:

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i Complete Specifications And Features

As mentioned above, both handsets have an identical set of hardware and features. Speaking of which, both smartphones are equipped with a 6.51-inch display which the company is calling as Halo iView display. Both handsets offer an HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and have a tall aspect ratio of 20:9.

The company has packed both the handsets with a triple-lens rear camera module. The setup includes a 13MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and another 2MP sensor for macro shots. The waterdrop notch upfront packs an 8MP AI camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor to power both smartphones. But, it's the RAM configuration where both the devices get the distinction. The standard Vivo Y20 is launched with 4GB RAM configuration, while the Y20i comes with 3GB RAM configuration.

However, both models have a storage capacity of 64GB. Also, they both get a provision for storage expansion which is up to 256GB via microSD card. Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS on both units. Powering both smartphones is a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y20, Y20i India Price And Availability

The Vivo Y20 will be available for purchase at Rs. 12,990, while the Vivo Y20i will retail for Rs. 11,490. Both smartphones will be available for sale starting August 28 via Vivo E-store and offline retail stores in the country in Dawn White and Obsidian Black colours.

