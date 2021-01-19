Just In
Vivo Y20G With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched In India For Rs. 14,990
Vivo has added a slew of devices to its Y-series in the last few days. Now, the company has introduced another budget handset called the Y20G. The phone comes in a single storage option in Obsidian Black, Purist Blue color options. The price of the device Rs. 14,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is already up for purchase Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, Tata Cliq, and offline retail stores as well.
Vivo Y20G: Features
The handset sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, the onboard storage also supports a microSD for additional storage expansion. Software-wise, it runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top.
The Vivo Y20G gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2M sensor for portrait shots with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the handset gets an 8MP front camera with an f/1.8 aperture.
Moreover, the onboard sensors of the Vivo Y20G include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and more. It also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port for connectivity. Lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm dimensions and weighs 192 grams.
Vivo Y20G: Competitor
At this price point, the Vivo Y20G will be a tough competitor against the Tecno Camon 16 and the Realme Narzo 20A. However, one can get better cameras, a larger display on the Tecno Camon 16 which also costs cheaper than the Vivo Y20G.
