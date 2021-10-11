Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, SD662 Chip Goes Official At Rs. 15,490 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced a new device named Y20T in the country. The brand has also made use of the Extended RAM 2.0 feature which will offer up to 7GB RAM. Besides, the 64GB onboard storage of the Vivo Y20T also supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. Other features include a Snapdragon processor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and much more.

Vivo Y20T Features To Check Out

Running Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, the Vivo Y20T has a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Halo FullView display with a notch to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup housing a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. The Vivo Y20T also includes Multi Turbo 5.0 along, Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and Game Picture-in-Picture feature to enhance your gaming experience.

Moreover, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and a Micro-USB port. Lastly, it measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

Vivo Y20T Price, Offers & Availability In India

The Vivo Y20T has been launched at Rs. 15,490 for the lone 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It can be purchased via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and other retail stores. The phone comes in two color options - Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

Launch offers include a no-cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv (additional cashback of up to Rs. 500) on the Vivo India store. Besides, there is also a six-month no-cost exchange on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and others.

Vivo Y20T: Should You Buy?

If you are searching for a device with good looking along with decent features, the Vivo Y20T would be good to consider. You get a powerful mid-range processor, a massive battery, and Extended RAM 2.0 technology. However, the phone does not support a higher refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and also comes with a 13MP main sensor only which is a downside in this price range.

