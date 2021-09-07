Vivo Y21s With 50MP Triple Camera Launched; Worthy Upgrade Over Standard Y21? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is one of those brands which has been consistent with budget smartphone launches in India and across the globe. Specifically, the company has added multiple models in the affordable "Y" series. The brand has once again refreshed this lineup with the launch of the Vivo Y21s in Indonesia. This is the second model besides the standard Y21 which was announced last month in the Indian market. What improvements does the Y21s get over the vanilla variant? Find out below:

Vivo Y21s Key Features

The Vivo Y21s brings major camera improvements over the standard Vivo Y21. In fact, it is the first affordable Vivo smartphone to offer a bigger 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The triple-rear camera setup has an additional pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots.

The Vivo Y21s has been launched with a big 6.51-inch LCD display which supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch which packs an 8MP sensor for selfies and video chats. The processor used here is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The device will be available with 4GB RAM and128GB storage capacity. The device will also offer a 1GB virtual RAM option and external microSD card support. The connectivity aspects include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset comprises a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

The extra set of features offered by the Vivo Y21s are Android 11 OS wrapped around FunTouch OS 11.1 interface and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device gets its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lastly, the Y21s weighs 182 grams and has 164.26 x 76.08 x 8mm dimensions.

Vivo Y21s Price, Global Launch Timeline

The sole 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 in Indonesia. This amount roughly translates to Rs. 14,000 in Indian currency. The color options released are Midnight Blue and Pearl White. While the company has not announced the official launch timeline for the global market, the Y21s should debut soon in India and other regions.

Is Vivo Y21s Better Than The Standard Vivo Y21?

The Vivo Y21s comes with several noticeable upgrades over the standard Vivo Y21. The 50MP triple-rear camera setup here instead of a dual-camera module and the mid-range Helio G80 SoC instead of the entry-level Helio P35 SoC are the best examples. With all the new features, the Vivo Y21s seems a better option than the standard variant.

Best Mobiles in India