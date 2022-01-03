Just In
Vivo Y21T With 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched At Rs. 16,490 In India
Vivo recently announced the Vivo Y21T in the international market. Now, the brand has silently launched the handset in the Indian market. However, the Indian variant comes with some minor changes like it has a 90Hz display, 4GB RAM, and 1GB virtual RAM. On the other hand, the international variant has 6GB RAM, 60Hz display, and 2GB virtual RAM. Also, the Indian model of the Vivo Y21T features a larger display.
Vivo Y21T Features In India
The Vivo Y21T has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ 2408 × 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the international variant has a 6.51-inch display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that also supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.
On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 11 OS with FuntouchOS 12 on top and it offers a triple-camera setup comprising of a 50MP primary camera, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies and videos, the phone sports an 8MP camera which is placed into a water-drop notch at the front panel.
Additionally, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the Vivo V21T includes dual-SIM card support, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and the phone measures 164.26 × 76.08 × 8.00mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.
Vivo Y21T Price And Availability In India
The Vivo Y21T price has been set at Rs. 16,490 for the single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device can be purchased via offline channels across the country in two color variants - Midnight Blue and Pearl White. There are no details regarding the online availability as of now.
Besides, Vivo is launching the V23 series on January 5 in India. It will launch the standard Vivo V23 and the V23 Pro under the series and will be available via the official channel and Flipkart.
