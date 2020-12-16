Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Officially Announced: New Budget Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its Y series. The company has announced the Y30 Standard Edition in China. Earlier, the brand launched the Vivo Y30 with entry-level hardware. The latest entrant comes with slightly different hardware. Unlike the previous model which was powered by a Snapdragon processor, this one uses a MediaTek processor.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Full Specifications

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The device is announced with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The unit also has expandable storage support. As for the firmware, the device will ship with Android 10 OS. It will come pre-installed with FunTouch OS UI 10.5.

The company has packed the Y30 Standard Edition with an IPS LCD panel. The display measures 6.51-inches and supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a waterdrop style notch. The device features a dual-lens camera setup packed inside a vertical module. The sensors are a 13MP main lens and a 2MP additional sensor for depth mapping.

The unit has an 8MP sensor for the selfie camera. The connectivity options include dual SIM support, a microUSB port, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Price Details

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition's price has been set at 1,398 Yuan which is somewhere close to Rs. 1,398 Yuan. The device is said to be the rebranded version of the Vivo Y12s which arrived in the Indian market recently. The handset is announced in Cloud Water Blue and Aurora Shades. It is unknown when this smartphone will be launched in the international market and if the company will keep the moniker the same for other regions as well.

Best Mobiles in India